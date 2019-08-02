WATERTOWN — City police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian Thursday afternoon on Sterling Street.
Police said a man was struck by a car, described as a 2006 gold or tan Chevy Malibu with the license plates of HRV 8715.
The car was last seen driving toward Parker Street after leaving the scene of the accident at about 3:30 p.m., said Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr.
The man was treated at Samaritan Medical Center for minor injuries.
City police are asking the public for help in finding the car and driver.
Anyone with information can call (315) 782-2233.
