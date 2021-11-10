BROWNVILLE — A man was taken to Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday morning after his vehicle went off Route 12 in the town of Brownville
Shortly before 9 a.m., the town of Brownville Fire Department, EMS and police were sent to Route 12 for the crash. Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh said it appears bystanders witnessed the truck on the side of the road, with the driver appearing to be unconscious. He said the bystanders then witnessed the man drive the truck a short way toward Watertown before veering into the oncoming lane and then going off the road.
The truck then hit a culvert and went over a driveway before coming to rest. Mr. McIntosh said the driver later became conscious but suffered a back injury and was transported to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
