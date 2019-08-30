WATERTOWN — A man was slightly injured during a bike-car crash at Washington and Stone streets on Friday afternoon.
The unidentified man was crossing the street when he was struck by a car heading south on Washington Street shortly after 3:30 p.m.
He was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with complaints of pain. His condition was not immediately known nor whether any traffic tickets were given.
