WATERTOWN — A man who was arrested in a drug raid at his town of Pamelia apartment last year will serve one year in jail.
Desiron J. Robertson, 31, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force arrested Mr. Robertson on May 18, 2018, after searching his apartment at 22033 Route 11, Apt. 1, in Pamelia and allegedly seizing 22.9 grams of heroin, $936 in cash, a loaded handgun, digital scales and packaging material. The task force had reported the apartment was used as part of an illegal drug operation.
In addition to being sentenced to one year at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, Mr. Robertson was ordered to forfeit all funds, cell phones and weapons involved in the case.
In other court action:
Austin Engel, 24, Black River, pleaded guilty to attempted fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree identity theft.
Mr. Engel admitted that he used someone else’s identity to obtain goods and services he was not entitled to that were worth more than $1,000 on May 24, 2018, in the town of Rutland.
He was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and had paid restitution.
Lacey J. Lyons, 25, Lockport, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
Ms. Lyons admitted that she had physical contact with a man who had a pending order of protection against her while he was holding a child in November.
She was sentenced to up to three years’ probation. Two orders of protection were issued against her, one for the man and one for the child.
Julie A. Persica, 45, Watertown, pleaded guilty to attempted fourth-degree grand larceny.
Ms. Persica admitted taking property that exceeded $1,000 in value in 2017 in Watertown.
Her sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 1.
