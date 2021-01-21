CLAYTON — A man and his niece are safe after the truck they were driving in caught fire Thursday afternoon.
The red pickup truck was fully involved on the side of Route 12E shortly before 2 p.m., when the Clayton Fire Department was dispatched to extinguish the fire.
The man inside said he smelled smoke, pulled over and found flames under the hood.
He and his niece got out safely.
