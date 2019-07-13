WATERTOWN — Tyraiq Holley, 21, Watertown, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance. He admitted that on Nov. 1, 2017, he attempted to possess cocaine with the intent to sell or give it away.
Mr. Holley faces a sentence of time served when he is sentenced in August, up to five years probation and payment of a $325 surcharge.
Samantha Chinyavong, 21, Fort Drum, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. She admitted that on March 7 of this year she possessed a firearm magazine with 30 rounds, which is illegal under New York state law. She was then sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge, a $300 fine and a $200 surcharge.
Bryant C. McCarthy, 26, pleaded guilty by mail to attempted fourth-degree grand larceny. He was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge, payment of unspecified restitution and a $1,000 fine.
Pamela M. Farr, 27, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She admitted that on June 8, she attempted to buy gas at the Valero gas station with a fake $20 bill.
Francis J. Conklin III, 42, pleaded guilty to violating probation. He admitted that while on probation he tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, morphine, codeine and MDMA and missed treatments. He was sentenced to nine months in jail, with credit for time served.
Thelma C. Mathison, also known as Thelma C. Campbell, 31, pleaded guilty to a violation of probation. She admitted she failed to make restitution. In 2014, she was sentenced to five years’ probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree attempted welfare fraud and ordered to pay $18,561.20 in restitution and a $325 surcharge.
She was sentenced on Wednesday to a three-year conditional discharge on the provision she pay $406 a month until the restitution is paid in full.
Kevin H. Snyder, 45, pleaded guilty to violating probation in two cases. He admitted to using illegal substances including amphetamines and methamphetamine. He faces a sentence of in-house treatment at Hamilton Hall in St. Lawrence County.
Curtis J. Bresett was sentenced to time served and up to five years of probation for a previous plea to third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and a one-year conditional discharge for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He also has to pay a $325 surcharge.
Wayne D. Sidmore, 63, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge provided he successfully complete the Bridge program and was served with a one-year stay away order of protection for an unnamed person and a $200 surcharge. In May, Mr. Sidmore pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
Chelcie C. Ennis was arraigned and held without bail after she allegedly violated probation numerous times, including failing a urine test, being found intoxicated by law enforcement officers and missing meetings with a counselor. She was sentenced to three years of probation in April after pleading guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
David T. Sprague, 20, of 63 Public Square, Apt. 2, was arraigned for a violation of parole. Sprague allegedly violated his parole with his arrest last month. He was charged with felony first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors after he allegedly used his smartphone to solicit and receive images of a 13-year-old girl performing a sexual act. He denied the violation of parole.
Marcus Leandry, 47, was arraigned on an indictment that included a count of second-degree assault. He entered pleas of not guilty to each count of the indictment and was ordered held on bail of $10,000 or bond of $20,000.
In May, Mr. Leandry was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault after allegedly cutting a woman with a 10-inch knife and causing three to four throat lacerations.
Javon M. Marshall, 23, was arraigned on an indictment that included a count of second-degree aggravated sexual abuse. He entered not guilty pleas to every count of the indictment and his previous bail of $30,000 or bond of $60,000 was continued.
Marshall was initially charged with first-degree sex abuse, second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly sexually and physically abused a 16-month-old child.
Joshua P. Koutrakos, a current state prison inmate, waived a hearing on his sex offender registry status and will register as a level two sex offender when he is released from his current prison term. He was imprisoned in 2014 after being convicted of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.