WATERTOWN — Edward S. Cassler pleaded guilty Monday in Jefferson County Court to second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. He admitted that on Dec. 30, 2017, he stayed in a residence on Carter Street Road in Orleans without the permission of the owner. Mr. Cassler was then sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and payment of $725 in restitution.
Jeremy L. Gentile, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors. He admitted that at 3:02 a.m. March 9 in the town of LeRay, he was driving while intoxicated on Route 11, with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent and a suspended license.
He faces a $750 fine, a $395 surcharge, revocation of his license and a mandatory interlock device.
Christine M. Hungerford, 43, was arraigned, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on a violation of probation. She admitted that she had failed to pay off court ordered restitution. She was sentenced to time served, discharged from probation, and ordered to pay restitution of $214.27 in one case and $2,441.97 in another case, both of which were reduced to civil judgments.
Cheyenne B. Menter, 22, was resentenced from 364 days in prison to 240 days with credit for time served. In April, Ms. Menter pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of second-degree menacing.
