DEFERIET — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies believe bystanders pulled a driver out of his vehicle after it crashed, then caught fire Saturday night.
The sheriff’s office responded to Routes 3 and 3A just outside the village for reports of a sedan on fire with entrapment just before 6 p.m. The roadways were subsequently shut down.
They, along with fire departments from Deferiet and Great Bend, arrived on scene and found the driver outside of the vehicle. The sedan was fully engulfed in flames, and the driver — the only occupant who was also trapped inside before their arrival — was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. As reported over the scanner, two helicopters declined to fly due to weather.
Deputies were unclear which hospital he was taken to. The extent of the driver’s injuries were unclear as well as deputies were still tracking down witnesses to the crash.
