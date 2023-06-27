WATERTOWN — State police have located a Jefferson County man who was reported missing Monday.
Caleb E. Widrick, 32, was found safe Tuesday, according to state police. Troopers have been able to verify that he is good health.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 3:30 pm
Widrick had last been seen Monday by his family and friends in the Williamstown and Redfield area.
His motorcycle and phone had been found unattended in a U-turn on Interstate 81 in the Watertown Center area. His brief disappearance prompted widespread speculation on social media about his whereabouts.
