Man rescued after jump from Mill Street bridge

The Mill Street bridge in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — No serious injuries were reported after a man jumped off the Mill Street bridge into the Black River Sunday afternoon, city Battalion Fire Chief Tucker Wiley said.

A passerby told Chief Wiley that they witnessed the man jump off the bridge and that they flagged down police.

