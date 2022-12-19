WATERTOWN — No serious injuries were reported after a man jumped off the Mill Street bridge into the Black River Sunday afternoon, city Battalion Fire Chief Tucker Wiley said.
A passerby told Chief Wiley that they witnessed the man jump off the bridge and that they flagged down police.
When fire personnel arrived on scene, they found the man standing on the north side of the river on the flatrock with wet pants.
Chief Wiley said the man had hit the water and it was visible with the snow how he got out of the water to be standing where he was.
A truck was on the bridge with “a couple of guys in it in harnesses,” which were described as being a “backup plan,” as putting people over the edge on the ropes is more dangerous than using boats.
The boat was launched at Adirondack River Outfitters, and the fire chief said that the water was shallow so they had to back it out before the boat got into the water.
“We went over nice and slow, nose of the boat up to the far-side flatrock, Capt. (Eric) Hoselton got out, put a life jacket on him, and got him back into the boat,” Chief Wiley said.
Capt. Eric Moore was the driver of the boat.
The bridge was shut down to traffic for about 30 minutes.
