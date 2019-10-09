WATERTOWN — A man in his 50s was found in the Black River on Wednesday afternoon.
Det. Lt. Joesph Donoghue said the city of Watertown Police Department responded to 234 Mill St. sometime before 1:25 p.m. Employees with Brookfield Renewable Power had told dispatchers they had discovered a body in racks in the river, which catch debris from going into turbines.
The Watertown Fire Department responded shortly after and assisted in recovering a body from the river, Lt. Donoghue said.
He said the investigation is in its early stages, however investigators believe they know who the man is.
Lt. Donoghue said this was the first body recovery in this area that he is aware of. He was unclear if the racks belonged to Brookfield or National Grid.
The story will be updated as more details become available.
