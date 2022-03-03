WATERTOWN — Makayla S. Benway was driving down Washington Street on Monday when she began filming smoke in the area, not knowing it was her mother’s house and that her brother had allegedly just been lit on fire by his childhood best friend.
Further details are emerging about a fire on Winslow Street that injured three and resulted in the arrest of Khane O. Jones, 27. He was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree assault, felonies. He is being held in jail without bail.
Joshua R. Jones, 27, who is not related to Khane but was his childhood best friend, was allegedly doused in gasoline by Khane before being lit on fire. Joshua’s mother, Tina M. Guildoo, and his uncle, John M. Guildoo, are recovering from their injuries, but Joshua suffered the most extensive burns.
Everything but the skin below Joshua’s knees was burned, amounting to more than 81% of his body catching fire, Ms. Benway, his sister, said. He was flown to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where he is still in critical condition. He’s on dialysis because his kidneys aren’t working; he’s on a ventilator, is medically paralyzed and is in a medically induced coma. He also tested positive for COVID-19 and has pneumonia, his sister said. Since the fire four days ago, he’s already had two procedures to remove burned skin from his body.
“They said it’s a miracle he’s still fighting at this point,” Ms. Benway said. “It’s still up in the air. It’s like a 50/50 chance.”
The aftermath has left Ms. Benway and her family wondering why Khane, a man they grew up loving and taking in, would set their brother and son on fire.
The apartment belonged to Ms. Benway’s mother, Ms. Guildoo. She had lived there just over a year. Mr. Guildoo, her brother, was only staying there temporarily before finding his own apartment. Joshua lived with her full time. Khane, on the other hand, had only been there a few days before the fire. He was visiting from out of town and staying with Ms. Guildoo, which he has done in the past. It appears he got there around Saturday, and the fire happened midway through Monday morning.
Ms. Benway said she was on her way to look at some cars when the fire happened. She was driving down Washington Street with a friend when she saw the vast smoke in the area. She started filming it and posting it on Snapchat — unaware it was her mother’s house. As she got closer, it became clear she would have to check to make sure it wasn’t her mother’s house. She passed an officer blocking the road and asked him if it was the green house, and he said yes.
“I ran down the street and by the time I got there,” Ms. Benway said, “it was bad.”
The house was totally destroyed. She found her mother by an ambulance. Ms. Guildoo went to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation. Her uncle and brother were on their way to Syracuse, and Khane wasn’t around. Ms. Benway got updates on her brother, and then she messaged Khane over Facebook. She said she told him her mom’s house burned to the ground and was wondering if he was inside the house when it ignited. He responded, telling her he wasn’t.
“That’s it,” she said. “No questions, no nothing.”
Ms. Benway said Khane went to his brother’s house, where he told him what had happened. His brother then called the police.
“He showed no remorse for his actions,” Ms. Benway said.
According to Ms. Benway and her conversations with her mother, Joshua was sleeping upright on the couch Monday morning. Her uncle was lying on the other end of the couch. Shortly before 11 a.m., Mr. Guildoo awoke to the sight of Joshua on fire and rolling on the floor. The fire around them was growing as he tried to put his nephew out.
Ms. Guildoo then heard the noises and opened the door to her bedroom. Her brother pushed her back inside and shut the door. He turned around and then saw Joshua had somehow opened the front door to the hallway before the exit. Mr. Guildoo saw him making his way out, so he ran back inside and busted a window in Ms. Guildoo’s room before they jumped out.
At this point, witnesses reported seeing Joshua standing in the front yard before collapsing into the snow, totally burned. First responders arrived shortly afterward.
It’s hard to pin down the exact motive, Ms. Benway said, but she said she’s been seeing changes in Khane over the last few years. She first met him when they were in grade school. Khane’s parents were in the military, and when they moved to Watertown, Ms. Benway and Joshua were their first friends. Joshua and Khane were almost inseparable.
“I loved him,” Ms. Benway said of Khane. “We were best friends. I used to have a crush on him when we were younger. My mom was always taking him in.”
But his recent behavior has concerned Ms. Benway.
“Khane over the last few years has been having mental instability,” Ms. Benway said. “I knew Khane had some mental health issues going on. I’ve seen it myself. I knew he wasn’t the same person I knew him to be years ago.”
Ms. Benway said she isn’t sure what brought Khane to this point, or why exactly he may have had a problem with Joshua.
Regardless, Joshua is now fighting not just for his life, but for his 6-year-old daughter, Harper.
“He’s a wonderful father,” his sister said. “Sometimes I would jump down his neck because he is a little too nice.”
Well over $1,500 has been raised by the community for Joshua. A GoFundMe account has been started, as he, his mom and uncle also lost their belongings.
As for Ms. Benway, she’s still at a loss.
“I don’t think it has fully set in for me. Yeah, I hate him,” Ms. Benway said of Khane. “But I don’t know how deep it is because I don’t know how to feel right now.”
