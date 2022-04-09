WATERTOWN — A man had to receive stitches after an apparent stabbing Saturday morning in the city.
At about 1:35 a.m., city police responded to 132 S. Orchard St., Apt. 2. The man who was stabbed was not cooperative, police said, and he was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. It appeared to be a minor injury. More details are expected this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.