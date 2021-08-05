ADAMS — A man fell off railroad tracks and landed in a creek after he was struck by a train near Liberty Street on Wednesday.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a man was on the tracks near 40 Liberty St. when he was struck by the train. It was unclear if he was on the bridge over the water or on land, but it appears he fell into the creek, Adams Police Chief Ronald Gatch said.
The Adams Fire Department responded to the scene and carried the man out of the water, up the bank and to an awaiting ambulance. The man, who police were not identifying Thursday morning, was later airlifted to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
“We would like to remind the public that the railroad tracks are private property and they are not to be trespassed upon for exact incidents like these,” Mr. Gatch said. “Trains are thousands of pounds, and while they don’t travel too fast through villages or towns, they can’t just stop on a dime.”
