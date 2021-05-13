WATERTOWN — It appears an 84-year-old Dexter man is OK after he was struck in the Dollar Tree parking lot Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the man was walking through a crosswalk outside the store at 1283 Arsenal St. when he was hit by a woman driving slowly in a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer. He landed on his head, but it appears the injuries were minimal and he was conscious at the scene.
The man was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for an evaluation.
No tickets were issued by police officers.
