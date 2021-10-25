WATERTOWN — A man jumped into the Black River from the Mill Street bridge on Sunday, apparently surviving the ordeal without injury.
According to Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue, city police received a call at 11:47 a.m. from someone who had witnessed a man jump from the Mill Street Bridge over the Black River. Police responded but did not immediately see the jumper in the water.
According to Detective Lt. Donoghue, the man had managed to climb out of the river and up the embankment to Main Avenue. It was there police located him, identifying him by his sodden clothes and appearance.
“He was obviously wet, that’s how officers identified him,” Detective Lt. Donoghue said.
The man was deemed to be a threat to himself and taken to Samartian Medical Center, but he had no injuries from the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.