ELLISBURG — A 74-year-old man was taken to a Syracuse hospital after he apparently broke his leg while fishing alongside a creek bank Thursday morning.
First responders in Ellisburg and Belleville were dispatched to the creek just behind the fire hall on Route 193.
Crews on scene said the man had fallen and gotten his leg stuck between a few rocks along the creek. They were able to get him up and into a South Jefferson Rescue Squad ambulance, which then took him to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse with a possible broken leg.
