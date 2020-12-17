HOUNSFIELD — A man was not injured Thursday morning after the truck he was driving flipped into the ditch off Route 3 and landed on its side.
Officers at the scene suspect snowy road conditions played a role in the red Chevrolet pickup truck flipping into the ditch shortly at 10 a.m., near the Jefferson Bulk Milk Coop Cheese Store. The windshield appears to have been cut out.
The driver, who was alone, was not taken to a hospital.
