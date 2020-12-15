CLAYTON — One man appeared to be injured after the Buick he was driving Tuesday afternoon ran off the road and into a wooded ditch at the end of a curve on County Route 9.
According to Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, shortly before 2 p.m., the Buick was driving south on County Route 9 when it appears the driver took a curve to the left, then exited the right side of the road, crashing into trees and the ditch.
The driver, according to the sheriff’s office, was not injured, but the car sustained significant front-end damage.
