WATERTOWN — A captain on the Northpole Fire Company said the driver was very lucky after he exited the roadway Tuesday morning and threaded the needle between a fire hydrant, mailbox and nearly a utility pole before he side-swiped it on the passenger side.
Shortly before 11 a.m., Northpole first responders were dispatched to what ended up being just outside Highland Meadows Golf Course on Route 342. Capt. Scott Alexander said the driver was the only occupant when he exited the north side of the road and managed to narrowly miss a fire hydrant, mailbox and just side-swipe the pole. The driver was not injured, he said.
“He is a very lucky man,” Mr. Alexander said. “I told him to go buy a lottery ticket.”
