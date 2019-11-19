PAMELIA — A K9 unit tracked a wanted fugitive after he fled from police moments before a traffic stop on Monday.
According to a release from state police, at around 8 a.m., troopers stopped a Ford Crown Victoria on State Route 37 in the town of Pamelia for having no rear license plate.
Moments before the stop, a male subject jumped from the rear passenger’s seat and ran into a wooded area. A state police K9 responded to the scene and tracked the subject into a swamp west of Route 37, the release said. With assistance from State Police Aviation and a drone, the K9 located Sherwin L. Tann Jr., 23, of Murfreesboro, North Carolina, hiding under a pine tree. During the search, an ID check revealed Mr. Tann was wanted in North Carolina for robbery.
Mr. Tann was taken into custody and charged as a fugitive from justice from North Carolina. He was arraigned in town court and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail without bail.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and members from the NYS Forest Rangers.
