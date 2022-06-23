WATERTOWN — A Glenfield man received jail time during a sentencing hearing Wednesday related to a high-speed crash on Arsenal Street last year.
Skylar M. Willsie, who was 21 when he was arrested, was sentenced in Jefferson County Court to three months in jail and five years of probation. He was also fined $250.
In October 2021, Mr. Willsie crashed his pickup truck into a Dodge Durango SUV, injuring two in his vehicle and two in the other. He admitted to traveling 104 mph in the 30-mph zone on Arsenal Street.
In April, he pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment.
