WATERTOWN — A man in his 20s was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation after jumping off the Pearl Street bridge on Thursday afternoon, city police said.
Lt. Jason Badalato said a call came in from witnesses who observed a man jump off the bridge and that about 15 minutes after police were dispatched, a man fitting the description of the one who jumped off the bridge was seen on East Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.