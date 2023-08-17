Ogdensburg woman dead after car his tree in Lisbon

WATERTOWN — A man in his 20s was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation after jumping off the Pearl Street bridge on Thursday afternoon, city police said.

Lt. Jason Badalato said a call came in from witnesses who observed a man jump off the bridge and that about 15 minutes after police were dispatched, a man fitting the description of the one who jumped off the bridge was seen on East Street.

