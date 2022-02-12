WATERTOWN — Harold R. Rounds Jr., who killed an off-duty state trooper in a drunk driving crash in 1978, allegedly attacked a city police sergeant this week after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Mr. Rounds, 61, who now lives on Park Street in Glen Park, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree assault, DWI, moving from a lane unsafely and refusing to take a breath test.
According to city police, Mr. Rounds was involved in a crash in Thompson Park on Monday and was suspected to have been intoxicated. He was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
While he was in the booking room and waiting to be processed, he allegedly kept trying to get up and walk around. That’s when Sgt. Cristin N. O’Brien, who’s been with the Watertown City Police Department since 2003 and was a detective before being promoted to road patrol sergeant, tried to sit Mr. Rounds down.
While she was trying to control him, Mr. Rounds allegedly hooked his legs around her and twisted. This resulted in Sgt. O’Brien spraining her knee. She’s undergoing tests that could show a more serious injury. Mr. Rounds was ultimately booked and, due to prior felony convictions, was held in jail without bail after his arraignment hearing.
Mr. Rounds has been arrested several times for DWI, with the most serious case being in 1978. According to Times archives, Mr. Rounds — 18 years old at the time — killed Gerald A. DeGroot in a head-on collision in Watertown. Mr. DeGroot, who was 48, was a zone sergeant with state police in Watertown. He was returning home after working an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. shift when he was driving southbound on LeRay Street. Mr. Rounds’ vehicle entered the oncoming lane and collided with Mr. DeGroot’s vehicle.
Mr. Rounds was later convicted of criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to one year in jail.
