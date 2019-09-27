State police on Wednesday charged an unidentified 14-year-old Mannsville boy with a felony count of making a terrorist threat in connection to an incident Tuesday in the town of Adams.
Trooper Jack Keller, the state police public information officer, could not be reached for comment on the incident.
No other information was available Thursday.
