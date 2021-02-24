MANNSVILLE — It appears a husband, wife and their dog are OK after their house caught fire late Wednesday morning, according to the fire department and a friend who lives nearby.
Fire departments responded to the fire at a home on Woodpecker Lane at about 11:16 a.m.
The first crews on scene saw smoke and fire in the garage area, as well as the room on the second floor just above it. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and had the flames controlled in fewer than 30 minutes, according to firefighters on scene.
John Perry, the neighbor and friend of the homeowner, said his mother-in-law lives next door to where the fire was. He said a friend called and asked if her house was OK since they heard there was a fire on Woodpecker Lane.
He raced over there, confirmed it was his friend’s house and then went over there to make sure they were OK, he said.
He said his friend and his wife got out safely but their dog was still inside during the fire. Mr. Perry said his friend put a towel over his face and went back into the home. The homeowner ran through the house but was eventually blocked off, unable to get to his dog, so he went back outside and opened another door to the house to let some smoke ventilate.
“The draft blew enough smoke out so he could go inside and get the dog,” Mr. Perry said.
The dog was safely staying at Mr. Perry’s mother-in-law’s home. It appears the majority of the fire was in the garage, upstairs bedroom just above it and throughout the attic that lines most of the top of the house.
“Hopefully the house can be saved,” Mr. Perry said. “But with the fire going through the attic the way it did, who knows.”
Assisting Mannsville fire at the scene were departments from Adams, Belleville, Ellisburg, Lorraine and Sandy Creek.
