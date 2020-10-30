WATERTOWN — James D. Wisner, 29, who in 2015 was charged with 66 counts related to an undercover stolen-guns investigation, was arrested again this week after he was allegedly intoxicated while driving with a firearm underneath his seat.
Mr. Wisner, of 318 S. Main St., Mannsville, was charged by city police Thursday with DWI, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a half-dozen traffic violations.
At about 10:25 p.m., Mr. Wisner was pulled over on Barben Avenue and found to allegedly have a loaded Glock 43 9mm caliber firearm that was loaded and under his seat. A police report also states his license was suspended and his BAC, or blood alcohol content, was measured at 0.01%. He was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Mr. Wisner was indicted on 66 counts in 2015, with multiple charges including criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. It was alleged at the time that Mr. Wisner had more than 10 stolen firearms. He was charged with several counts of burglary after he allegedly broke into multiple residences and stole firearms in October 2014. His arrest came as a result of an investigation by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, in which firearms were purchased by undercover officers.
Mr. Wisner ended up being sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by five years of supervision upon his release. His arrest this week comes while he was on parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.