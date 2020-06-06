WATERTOWN — Since she organized the first peaceful event to shed more light on police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement, Gené S. Robinson has seen more and more phrases like “All Lives Matter.”
To Ms. Robinson, who’s biracial and has a black husband, she thinks some people who say All Lives Matter are unwilling to listen.
“Sometimes they have these glasses on and they choose to see what they want to see and what they don’t want to see,” Ms. Robinson said. “And since it doesn’t affect them, they don’t think that it’s normal. This has become our new norm.”
Or she hears things like “I don’t see color.”
“A lot of people, growing up, raised their kids to say that,” Ms. Robinson said. “We want to break that stigma. The United States is full of diverse people, and it’s time to celebrate that.”
She said it’s unfair and biased.
“You should see color,” she said. “I want you to see my color. It’s something I’m very proud of. Whether you are white or black or Hispanic, it’s what makes you, you.”
Now Ms. Robinson is organizing another peaceful event to bring more awareness to police brutality, this time adding a march and encouraging young people to vote. The march is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. Organizers are saying masks are required to join.
“Since the turnout last time was so phenomenal and with all the diversity and support within in the crowd and community, we decided to hold a march this time,” Ms. Robinson said. “I think we’re going to kneel for a moment of silence for those who have died at the hands of law enforcement.”
The march will start at the monument at Thompson Park and head toward Public Square, where the kneeling will take place. Ms. Robinson said a woman whose brother was killed by police will fly from Florida to speak at the event as well.
An emphasis on Saturday will be the right to vote. She tries not to bring politics into the Black Lives Matter movement, but she said sometimes it’s unavoidable.
“I feel some of the younger generation forget that is a huge power we have,” she said, “and we should utilize it at all times.”
Ms. Robinson said this wave of the Black Lives Matter movement has gathered far more support than in previous years.
“History doesn’t have to keep repeating itself,” Ms. Robinson said. “Change is being made, and I want Saturday to be peaceful. I don’t want anything to escalate.”
