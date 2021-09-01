WATERTOWN — Petition organizers have apparently collected enough signatures to challenge the city’s law prohibiting marijuana dispensaries from opening here.
Calling it a “victory moment,” Chris Ebey, one of the main organizers, on Wednesday turned in petitions to the city clerk’s office with 736 signatures. Organizers needed 593 signatures to stop the city from opting out of the state law allowing dispensaries.
“It was an amazing effort,” she said afterward. “It was really political democracy at its best.”
Organizers will now have to check to see if anyone challenges the signatures. The city clerk’s office also will certify the signatures to make sure the people live in the city and are registered voters.
“It’s officially received and will proceed to the next step,” City Clerk Ann Saunders said.
Last month, the City Council decided to opt out of a state law that legalizes marijuana dispensaries. If supporters got the 593 votes, the issue will go before the voters in a referendum in 2022.
In all, 19 volunteers collected signatures, while six businesses helped with the efforts.
Opponents contend pot is a gateway drug that leads to addiction to other drugs. They also believe dispensaries increase crime. It also, they say, would encourage young people to use pot.
On Aug. 20, several dozen people attended a “smoke out” in which they lit up joints on the median of Public Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.