Marine veteran indicted in Jordan Neely chokehold death, source says

Jordan Neely's foster brother Larry Smith is overwhelmed with emotion before Neely's funeral at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, Friday, May, 19, 2023, in New York City. (Barry Williams for New York Daily News/TNS)

NEW YORK — A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Daniel Penny for the May killing of Jordan Neely, a law enforcement source told the Daily News on Wednesday.

Penny, a Marine veteran, was charged with second-degree manslaughter for the May 1 killing aboard an F train.

Tribune Wire

