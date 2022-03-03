Geneva-area businessman Mario J. Fratto has earned his first endorsement for Congress, from the Genesee County Conservative Party.
In a press release issued Thursday, Mr. Fratto and the Genesee County Conservatives said the decision came as the party grows disillusioned with sitting Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, who is running for election in New York’s 24th Congressional District.
“Because of Congressman Jacobs voting record, his inaction in mask and vaccine mandates, and not supporting his fellow Republicans, most of the executive committee decided to endorse a new and up and coming candidate Mario Fratto,” the party said in a statement.
This is the first Republican or Conservative party committee in all of NY-24 not to endorse Mr. Jacobs, who now represents Genesee County in Congress. The Genesee County Conservative Party endorsed Mr. Jacobs for his elections in 2020.
“The committee did their homework, considered all the candidates, and agreed that I’m the no-compromise choice to represent our strong Republican district,” Mr. Fratto said.
Mr. Fratto, Mr. Jacobs, Buffalo-area lawyer Todd J. Aldinger and Olean-native Andrew McCarthy are all running for the Republican nomination for NY-24. If all four successfully file ballot petitions, they will stand in a primary election on June 28.
