Cape Vincent Republicans back Fratto for Congress
CAPE VINCENT — Mario J. Fratto, who is running for the Republican nomination for Congress in New York’s 24th District, has received his first endorsement in Jefferson County.
On Wednesday, Mr. Fratto’s campaign announced he was unanimously endorsed for Congress by the Cape Vincent Republican Committee.
Mr. Fratto, a Geneva-based businessman and lawyer, is running to oppose Republican Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, who now represents a Buffalo-focused NY-27. NY-24, in its latest redistricting form, stretches from the outskirts of Buffalo through Western and Central New York and along the Lake Ontario shoreline to Alexandria Bay.
“From the unanimous endorsement of the Genesee County Conservative Party to the Cape Vincent Republican Committee, our conservative, ‘America First’ message is resonating with the people,” he said. “Now that my home of the Finger Lakes is the heart of this district, we are confident of a victory in the August primary.”
Mr. Fratto is expected to appear on the primary ballot against Rep. Jacobs on Aug. 23, although Rep. Jacobs has not yet officially declared his candidacy for the new NY-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.