Geneva-based attorney and small business owner Mario J. Fratto wants to stand out as the most conservative candidate as he runs to become the next congressman for New York’s 24th Congressional District.
In an interview Monday, Mr. Fratto said he’s a political newcomer who wants to represent the blue-collar everyman of the district that stretches from Niagara Falls to northern Jefferson County.
“I think you need somebody who can relate to people, who’s actually been on both sides,” he said. “I’d like to say I’m the inside man for the little guy.”
Mr. Fratto, a fifh-generation Italian-American, has had his law license for the last eight years, but took over his family’s granite curbing manufacturing company, Geneva Granite, in 2019 and hasn’t taken a case since. He now works full-time running that business, doing both physical and business work with his brother.
He said he decided to run for Congress after seeing the state of the world through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the negative impacts that the wide-ranging lockdowns and mandates had on the local economy for upstate New York.
Mr. Fratto said he opposes mandates and many of the policies put in place by current President Joseph R. Biden. He said he started by making YouTube videos expressing his views, something he said took off with over 5,000 subscribers at one point. He maintains a channel called “Making the Case with Mario Fratto.”
“I started getting, in my estimation, pretty heavily censored on YouTube,” he said. “I had videos taken down, my channel would disappear, people wouldn’t get notifications, they’d be unsubscribed.”
Mr. Fratto’s channel shows 12 videos to date, most of them hour-long livestreams criticizing President Biden, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and some about the “destruction of America” or the end of civil liberties. Mr. Fratto said he noticed issues with his account after making a video accusing Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, of suppressing support for the drug hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19, because he had a stake in remdeseivir, a drug now used to fight COVID-19.
Dr. Fauci has become a popular target in messaging against COVID-19 mandates and criticism of the federal government’s handling of the pandemic. He has been accused of many things related to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of which have turned out to be false attacks. Mr. Fratto said he also began talking about COVID-19 being a lab-made virus, a video that was later deleted.
Most scientists say COVID-19 likely has a natural origin and was not man-made, but investigations into its specific point of origin are still ongoing.
Mr. Fratto said he decided he needed to get his message out regardless of what was happening on YouTube, and after receiving encouragement from family and friends, he opted to run for Congress.
Mr. Fratto has strong ties to the ideologies of former President Donald J. Trump, and touts his own “America First” agenda. He said senior staff from Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign have contacted him, offering to run his campaign, and said things have taken off from there.
In Congress, Mr. Fratto said his primary focus will be opposing China. He said after decades of fighting communism in Vietnam and Korea, and blocking trade with countries like Cuba, it’s backwards to then rely as strongly as the U.S. does on China.
“We were told we’re fighting communism, yet this is our number-one trading partner and we’re sending billions, we’re sending our jobs, we’re closing down factories here, we’re buying our prescription drugs from them, it’s just incredible.”
Mr. Fratto said he would support legislation to bring jobs back to the U.S. from China, which would help with inflation and the economic and supply-chain issues currently facing the U.S. economy.
Additionally, Mr. Fratto said he wants to stop illegal immigration and stop taking in refugees.
“It’s costing a lot of money,” he said. “There’s people on the streets that we’re not taking care of, our seniors are struggling, and we’re spending money on (immigration).”
However, said he supports devoting even more resources to the southern border to stop the influx of immigrants into the U.S.
“There has to be a crackdown,” he said. “You need more agents, you need some sort of wall or barrier, and I think we also have to cut back even on the number of people we let in legally.”
Mr. Fratto said he believes the money spent on refugees in the U.S. should be spent on supporting seniors.
“We’re giving double to people from third-world countries that aren’t bringing any skills we need, and the people who are here are hurting,” he said.
The U.S. took in 11,411 refugees from all world nations in 2021.
Mr. Fratto said he wants to really listen closely to what the constituents of the 24th Congressional District have to say. The district is very long, nearly a 3.5-hour drive from Lockport, the largest city in the west to Watertown, the largest city in the district on the eastern side. He said his central location in Geneva, about equidistant from either end, has provided him an advantage in getting to know the district. He said he’s already planned visits to each side of the district.
“I think there’s a lot more for me to see, there’s people to meet, and I want to know what’s going on for myself,” he said.
He said he is especially interested in learning more from the people in and around Fort Drum, New York’s largest military installation. He said he has great respect for the military, pointing to his father and grandfather who both served in the Army.
He said he himself wanted to join after the attacks on 9/11, but he was 17 at the time and his parents refused to sign the paperwork.
“Most people in the Army aren’t people who were raised with a silver spoon, they’re people who are looking to help their country and do something to make something of themselves,” he said. “I can relate to that.”
He said he believes many politicians talk about the military without really understanding the needs of those in it, and he would ensure he doesn’t do the same if elected.
Mr. Fratto, if he successfully completes the petitioning process, will appear on the primary election ballot against Congressman Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park. Another candidate, Todd J. Aldinger, has also announced his intention to run in the primary, scheduled for June 28. The general election is set for Nov. 8.
