CAPE VINCENT — Current town councilman and village Public Works superintendent Marty T. Mason wants to help Cape Vincent through the myriad of development projects happening downtown, and he’s running for town supervisor to do just that.
Mr. Mason, a lifelong Cape Vincent resident who has raised children in the village and serves as a volunteer firefighter, has served on the Cape Vincent Town Board for 23 years, including the last four years as deputy supervisor.
He said he has the experience, drive and knowledge to really make Cape Vincent a better place.
“I want to keep the village and the town working together, as I’ve done for 23 years as a liaison between the two,” he said.
Mr. Mason said he’d like to see the town and village coordinate on their water meter reading system, with the village up for replacements soon.
“Our meters in the village are 10 years old, so getting ready to replace them, we’ll probably piggyback off of the town system — saves us from the cost of duplication,” he said.
As the town of Cape Vincent looks to develop a seventh water district, Mr. Mason said he has a lot of experience from the village DPW in handling water infrastructure and feels he can bring an expert view to that project.
Some residents of the proposed water district have said they don’t want to see it developed, because they would become liable for water use fees even if they don’t connect to the municipal system. Mr. Mason said he’s very much in favor of the project because it will improve the region, bring in more development and allow for more homes to be built.
On the downtown waterfront renovations around the Village Green, Mr. Mason said he would like to see an existing building there, what formerly housed the Cape Vincent Arts Council, renovated and used as a bathhouse for the soon-to-be installed public docks. The bid to construct a new bathhouse along the water reached nearly $500,000, money he said could be used for other purposes.
“Rather than spend half a million on a new bathhouse, I’d rather see this fixed and put the bathhouse there,” he said.
The other aspect of the downtown project Mr. Mason said he feels should be adjusted is the plan for the former Captain Jacks restaurant. The waterfront building has been abandoned for years now, and is severely dilapidated. Mr. Mason said, while it should probably be torn down, he’d like to see a private individual or company come in to handle the demolition and build a new business on the spot.
“We’re putting all these docks in for transient boaters, coming from Kingston, Sackets Harbor, Clayton, wherever, and there’s no restaurant right on the water to go right to,” he said. “I’d love to see a nice restaurant right on the water there.”
If the town or village bought the property and demolished the building, he said, it would likely never host a taxable, revenue-generating business again.
Mr. Mason pledged to be accessible and available for village and town residents if he becomes town supervisor. He said if a resident sees him at work for the village DPW, they’re welcome to talk to him there. He pledged to hold open hours after 3 p.m. for the town.
“I plan on retiring from the village completely in two years, and would like to stay on as supervisor after that as well,” he said.
Mr. Mason will appear on the Republican ballot line, opposing Democratic candidate and fellow town councilman Daniel A. Wiley. Early voting started Saturday at the Jefferson County Board of Elections offices in Watertown, and the regular polling sites will open around the county on Election Day, Nov. 2.
