WATERTOWN — The Master Gardener Program gives transitioning service members and veterans an opportunity to gain a nationally recognized certificate that could lead to careers in agriculture, landscaping, horticulture and forestry.
The Farm Ops Master Gardener Training is being offered as an online certificate program to transitioning service members and veterans in Jefferson County and the surrounding areas. This program is offered as a two-month program with flexibility in the schedule to meet the needs of all participants. Starting April 5, Master Gardener online courses will be held via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday with the online portion concluding on April 28.
Beginning May 3, participants will attend the practicum portion, volunteering at a number of local sites, including the Watertown Urban Mission garden from Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The internship will continue until May 28.
For more information, call Sloan Rowland at 315-788-8450, ext. 269, or email sr737@cornell.edu. Visit ccejefferson.org to learn more about the program.
