WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith announced on Friday that at Monday’s City Council Meeting, he and Council Members will host five soldiers from Fort Drum who assisted in rescuing passengers from a fiery car wreck Oct. 14 in front of Arsenal Plaza on Arsenal Street.
The soldiers who will be honored include: Specialist William L. Berube, 642nd Engineer Support Company, Specialist Zachary Broxson, 642nd Engineer Support Company, Shane T. Cockerham 642nd Engineer Support Company, Specialist Jacob G. Jones, 642nd Engineer Support Company, and Sergeant Major Jake Smith, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division.
The soldiers rushed to the scene of the crash and rescued two passengers from a burning car and quickly extinguished the flames wbefore firefighters arrived to free a third passenger with the Jaws of Life.
