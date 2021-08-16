Watertown complex likely closed long term; resulting encampment becomes shelter for people without homes from across area
WATERTOWN — The wait continues for some former residents of 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging to find alternative housing, now over a week …
WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith on Monday night defended how the city’s code enforcement office handled the condemnation of a Factory Street apartment building on Aug. 8 that left 40 tenants out on the street late at night with no place to go.
Mayor Smith insisted that Dana Aikins, code enforcement superintendent for the city, had no choice but to condemn the apartment building at 661 Factory St. because of the number of violations that he found after a malfunctioning fire alarm was detected that night.
The mayor said that living conditions in the building were unsafe, citing the existence of exposed electrical wiring, cockroaches, feces and other water and electrical problems.
“It was the right decision, a hard decision,” the mayor said.
The subject of the displaced tenants and how they ended up unable to stay in their homes came up during a heated discussion at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
The mayor and Mr. Aikins explained the events that led to the building getting condemned that night.
The fire department was called around 10 p.m. when the fire alarm system wasn’t working properly.
Some people have criticized the codes department for sending so many people out on the street, wondering why wasn’t a firefighter simply stationed at the building overnight so the tenants could stay there until the next day.
City Council candidate Cliff G. Olney III told council members that he talked to a city firefighter familiar with the fire alarm system. The fire alarm was set off when water got inside, he said.
All that was needed was allowing the fire alarm to dry out and be reset, he said. Tenants didn’t need to be left homeless for a week because of that, Mr. Olney said.
In defending his decision, Mr. Aikins said he found that the fire alarm system had “multiple” issues, so he felt it wasn’t safe to allow them back inside.
He also could not rely on one person to watch over 40 people living there, Mr. Aikins said, stressing that emergency situations such as the Aug. 8 incident rarely happen before 5 p.m.
In addition, Mayor Smith thinks that the city would have been crucified if they stayed there and someone died in a fire that night.
Steve Byers, who owns a local rental management company, defended the owner of the property, Linda Mercer, who lives near Boonville. He was angry that she was being portrayed as a slum landlord by the media.
He blamed the situation on bad tenants.
Mr. Byers, owner of Forte Management Group that manages 300 units, said he knows the landlord personally. He managed the building for her for about eight years.
In recent years, tenants with drug problems have caused all kinds of issues of destroying apartments for property owners. And the state’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium is also to blame.
“It’s now bad to evict and you can’t evict the bad ones,” he said.
His company managed an apartment building at 140 High St. that the city condemned in July. The building, he said, was full of drug users and squatters who trashed the building.
He said the codes office handled that emergency properly, allowing the tenants time to find somewhere else to go. That didn’t happen this time, he said.
Mr. Olney also contended that the city failed to communicate with the landlord until that night, so she didn’t know about the other violations.
The Factory Street building was last inspected by the codes department in 2019, as part of a three-year inspection rotation. City Manager Kenneth A. Mix mentioned that the pandemic has caused the city’s inspection program to cease.
But Mayor Smith also praised county officials for the way they’ve handled the Factory Street issue. The county’s Department of Social Services has worked hard to find places for the displaced tenants, he said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said the situation has caused the city’s homeless problem to come to light, suggesting that the city and the county work together to find solutions before another Factory Street situation happens again.
