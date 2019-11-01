WATERTOWN — The three mayoral candidates have raised nearly $50,000 to run for the part-time position with a $17,000 salary.
The three candidates raised a total of $49,760 so far this campaign season.
It’s believed to be the most money ever raised in a city mayoral election.
Political newcomer Allison I. Crossman accumulated $35,980 in campaign funds, the most money ever raised by a mayoral candidate in the city, according to the state Board of Elections.
The previous record for campaign fundraising was held by former Councilman James Brett, who ran and lost his bid for mayor in 1991, when he raised $18,807.37.
Her two opponents, City Councilman Cody J. Horbacz and former councilman Jeffrey M. Smith, raised less than half of her nearly $36,000, according to the latest financial disclosure reports.
Councilman Horbacz has raised $7,015 in campaign contributions, while Mr. Smith received $6,763 in donations.
The candidates submitted financial reports for the 11 days before Tuesday’s election and the period that ended on Oct. 24.
The candidates must also submit financial reports after the election.
Cliff G. Olney III is running a write-in campaign. He did not submit a financial disclosure report.
Voters also will choose from four City Council candidates. Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo, Patrick J. Hickey, Jesse C.P. Roshia and Robert T. Schorr are vying for two four-year terms in the non-partisan race.
