WATERTOWN — A member of the City Council and former planning board member are criticizing Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith for appointing a new member to the Planning Commission who was recently involved in a lawsuit opposing the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club.
Smith has appointed Maryellen Blevins, 59, who filed a lawsuit against the city to stop its $3.4 million purchase of the golf course at Thompson Park earlier this year.
Neil Katzman, 70, whose term expired on Friday and served for 11 years, had requested that the mayor reappoint him to another seven-year term.
“To appoint someone who sued the city, I’m disgusted,” Katzman said.
Before his term ended, he approached Smith about being reappointed, but the mayor told him that he was considering a few other people to fill the position.
“I did not expect it,” Katzman said. “It’s the fact that she’s rewarded for suing the city. I don’t think that I should be treated that way for serving the city for so many years.”
Katzman, a businessman, thinks the appointment is politically motivated. He’s friends with Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero and supports her for mayor.
Smith is backing Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce for mayor.
Smith denied the accusation, saying that he did not know Katzman was friends with Ruggiero or about his political affiliations.
He wondered why no one questioned his recent appointment of former assistant public works superintendent Pete Monaco to another seat on the Planning Commission and that the issue with Blevins came up because she’s a woman.
“I appointed a qualified individual to the position,” Smith said, adding that Katzman and his late mother were friends.
Katzman said he enjoyed being a member of the former Planning Board, now called the Planning Commission.
“I think I did an excellent job helping the city,” he said. “I thought it was a good way to give back to the city.”
An early opponent of the city purchasing the golf club, Blevins thought the city shouldn’t have bought the golf course.
She filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court to try to stop it, but it was dismissed. She has not pursued an appeal.
Katzman criticized her for not divulging the names of donors, accusing her of not being transparent.
On Monday, Smith said he did “not personally” make a donation to her lawsuit.
Blevins ran and lost her bid for City Council in last week’s primary. She finished seventh in the 10-candidate field.
Last year, she became interested in city issues when she opposed the Stewart’s Shops convenience store that was proposed next door to her Washington Street home and her husband’s therapeutic massage business.
She expressed environmental concerns that the store would sell gas, the traffic that would be created, a change in the character of the neighborhood and property values decreasing.
Acknowledging that she and Katzman are friends, Ruggiero questioned the appointment, saying that Blevins has “no experience” in planning while stressing that Katzman was involved in so many projects that came before the board over the years.
She also questioned the mayor’s judgment for appointing her and whether she can judge a project only on its merits.
She’s worried about potential “conflicts of interest” in voting for projects that Blevins might personally oppose but should be approved.
Monaco is filling out the remaining three years of former Planning Board member Michael Pierce’s term. He recently resigned.
