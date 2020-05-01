WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith wants to resolve the issue of reducing the number of two full-time City Court judges once and for all.
He’s proposing “home rule legislation,” a special state law that would go back to the time when there was a full-time and a part-time judge.
Mayor Smith hopes to revert to before a 2014 law that created the second full-time City Court judge. He’s hoping to reduce the number of judges to a full-time and a one-quarter position.
On Monday night, the mayor plans to ask the City Council to approve home rule law, so that the state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, can introduce the legislation to the state Legislature.
“I think it has an excellent chance of passing,” he said.
He believes that now is the time to go back to having a full- and part-time City Court judge and to no longer proceed with a planned second courtroom as the result of City Court Judge Eugene R. Renzi running for Jefferson County Surrogate Court judge.
Mayor Smith campaigned last fall on a promise to stop a state-mandated $3.1 million project for a second courtroom in City Hall.
“There’s no need for a second courtroom,” the mayor said.
But Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial District, has made it clear that he strongly disagrees. He has insisted that the city complete the second courtroom project.
Judge Murphy, who could not be reached for comment, has accused the mayor of dragging his feet on completing the $3.1 million City Hall courtroom project that the state Office of Court Administration requires. He accuses the mayor of reneging on an agreement that the city had already worked out for the second courtroom.
A 1973 state law requires that judges have their own courtrooms.
The process for home rule legislation can take a year or more to get done. It’s also unclear when state lawmakers will convene again because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the mayor also said that the state didn’t involve the city with the decision to establish a second judge in 2013. The state also said at the time that the court facilities didn’t need any upgrades.
As dictated in the legislation, city officials were not given the opportunity to provide any input on the issue, the mayor said.
In light of the financial situation caused by the coronavirus, City Council members Jesse Roshia and Sarah V. Compo hope that Judge Murphy will show empathy and not require completion of the court renovations. They support the home rule legislation.
For several years, the city has slowly worked on the court expansion project. Former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. tried to move the project along before he left office in December.
With the city not making any progress, the state threatened last year to pull millions of dollars in state aid if the city didn’t make any headway on the project.
With the cajoling of administrative court Judge James C. Tormey III, the City Council informally agreed in March 2019 to go forward with the renovations, but the project became stalled following Judge Tormey’s sudden death in June.
