WATERTOWN — The area’s top administrative judge met Monday afternoon with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and City Attorney Robert J. Slye to discuss the need for a controversial second courtroom to serve City Court.
Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for the state’s Fifth Judicial District, met with the new mayor and city attorney for more than an hour behind closed doors at City Hall.
Upon conclusion of the meeting, Judge Murphy declined comment. Mr. Smith continued meeting with Mr. Slye and indicated he may have a comment after that meeting ends.
The city has been at odds with the state Office of Court Administration over the need for a second city courtroom, which would necessitate a $3.1 million project to renovate City Hall to accommodate it.
Stopping the court project was a campaign promise Mayor Smith made while running for office this fall. He hopes to convince Judge Murphy that the second courtroom is unnecessary and the project is a waste of city taxpayer dollars.
