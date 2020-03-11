WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith says “it’s an opportune time” to go back to having a full- and part-time city court judge and to no longer proceed with a planned second courtroom as the result of City Court Judge Eugene R. Renzi running for surrogate court judge.
With Judge Renzi running for a Jefferson County Surrogate Court seat, Mayor Smith contends there’s no need for two full-time city court judges and a courtroom for each judge in City Hall.
Mayor Smith made his views known after Judge Renzi announced earlier this week that he was running for surrogate court.
But Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial District, made it clear on Wednesday that he strongly disagrees.
“A judge needs his own courtroom,” Judge Murphy said. “It’s like hiring two construction workers and giving them only one set of tools.”
A 1973 state law requires that judges have their own courtrooms.
Judge Murphy accused the mayor of dragging his feet on completing the $3.1 million City Hall courtroom project that the state Office of Court Administration requires. He accuses the mayor of reneging on an agreement that the city had already worked out for the second courtroom.
The court administration already made concessions on the scope of the courtroom project, Judge Murphy said. That plan included creating a court hearing room, rather than a full-fledged courtroom with a jury box.
But Mayor Smith has said the second courtroom is an unfunded state mandate.
“The state doesn’t care about local communities,” he said. “The state doesn’t care. The state doesn’t care how much it’s going to cost.”
The mayor reiterated that the state didn’t involve the city with the decision to establish a second judge in 2013. The state also said at the time that the court facilities didn’t need any upgrades.
As dictated in the legislation, city officials were not given the opportunity to provide any input on the issue, the mayor said.
He also reiterated that the state is adding separate opioid, drug, domestic and veterans courts in City Court. Those cases were held at the county level, he said.
Mayor Smith, who campaigned last fall on a promise to stop the second courtroom, will bring up the issue at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Earlier this week, Mayor Smith met with state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, a former City Council member who was strongly opposed to the second courtroom, about introducing Home Rule legislation that would eliminate the second full-time judge. He also discussed it with staff from state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie’s office.
The mayor intends to meet with Judge Murphy about the issue in the next seven to 10 days.
Mayor Smith hopes to convince Judge Murphy that the second courtroom is unnecessary and the project is a waste of city taxpayer dollars.
With the mayor’s most recent comments, Judge Murphy said he fully plans to proceed with the state statute on the second courtroom.
“There’s no factual basis to the mayor’s assertions,” he said.
Judge Murphy also was surprised that the city recently submitted an idea to cut the existing courtroom in half, thus creating the second courtroom. But that concept would not work because both courtrooms would be so small it could not fit anyone from the public, he said.
“The project is supposed to take the court into the future,” he said. “What the city wants to do is a Band-aid approach that would not address the future.”
Contending that the $3.1 million figure for the courtroom is “disingenuous,” Judge Murphy said the city is required to modernize the court facility’s judge chambers, offices, restrooms and other amenities not associated with the cost of the second courtroom.
The actual cost of the courtroom doesn’t include any of that work, he said.
The City Council has never approved any of the renovations, the mayor said.
“We won’t be bullied,” Mayor Smith said.
For several years, the city has slowly worked on the $3.1 million court expansion project. Former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. tried to move the project along before he left office in December.
With the city not making any progress, the state threatened last year to pull millions of dollars in state aid if the city didn’t make any headway on the project.
With the cajoling of administrative court Judge James C. Tormey III, the City Council informally agreed last March to go forward with the renovations, but the project became stalled following Judge Tormey’s sudden death in June.
While the state pays the salaries of judges and court staff, the city would pay for the renovations.
