Mayor to file ethics complaint against Olney

Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith during a City Council meeting. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith plans to file an ethics complaint against Councilman Cliff G. Olney for violating the confidentiality of executive sessions of the City Council, the mayor said Monday.

Mayor Smith said Monday afternoon that he will submit a complaint to the city ethics board that accuses Olney of violating the confidentiality of closed-door meetings on multiple occasions in regards to the city purchasing the former Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million and as the city has discussed which firm to hire for legal representation.

