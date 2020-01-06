WATERTOWN — After meeting Monday afternoon, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he’ll continue to talk with state Office of Court Administration officials about the long-discussed second City Court courtroom.
Mayor Smith, who took office on Jan. 1, and City Attorney Robert J. Slye met with Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for this district, for a little more than an hour on Monday to discuss the plans to add a second courtroom on the first floor of City Hall.
“We’re still working on it,” Mayor Smith said. “Nothing has been decided. I think it was a good meeting. We’ll continue to work on it on behalf of city taxpayers.”
During the fall campaign, Mayor Smith promised he would try to stop the project because he doesn’t see a need for a second courtroom on the first floor of City Hall on Washington Street.
After the meeting, Judge Murphy had no comment. He was joined during the meeting by Fifth District Court general counsel John Stone.
A 1973 state law requires that judges have their own courtrooms. The city has been slowly working on the $3.1 million court expansion project for several years.
Mayor Smith still wants to know why the state failed to follow its own legislation when the state added a second Watertown City Court judge in 2014. As dictated in the legislation, city officials were not given the opportunity to provide any input on the issue, he said.
He also would like to know why the second courtroom is needed when the existing courtroom in City Hall often goes unused while City Court judges are sent to family court and other courts.
But Judge Murphy has told The Times that he doesn’t see anything changing with going forward with the project.
The state already has made some concessions on allowing a smaller courtroom that were hashed out by Judge Murphy’s predecessor, Judge James C. Tormey III, who died suddenly in June. Judge Murphy said he won’t back down on anything that Judge Tormey worked out.
Mayor Smith hopes to convince Judge Murphy that the second courtroom is unnecessary and the project is a waste of city taxpayer dollars.
Good on you Mayor Smith. You might point out that the criminal reforms of 2019 will indeed make more open time for the existing courtroom, thus freeing up a lot of time for trials. In addition, given the reforms, the State may need to rethink the need for a second Judge.
