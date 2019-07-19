WATERTOWN — The lawsuit to get three mayoral candidates on the ballot in November was adjourned until Aug. 7.
Attorneys appeared before state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky to discuss the legal action brought by voter Samuel S. Thomas, who wants to make sure that three candidates end up on the ballot in the Nov. 5 election.
He filed an Article 78 proceeding in state Supreme Court that could resolve an impasse between the two Jefferson County election commissioners on whether the two candidates should be put on the ballot.
The issue stems from the mayoral race being nonpartisan, and the city’s law doesn’t have a provision in place for ties.
The case was postponed until 1 p.m. Aug. 7 after mayoral candidate Allison I. Crossman’s attorney, John Ciampoli, Long Island, made a motion that the other three candidates should also be a party to the lawsuit, since they have a stake in its outcome.
The lawsuit would be “built on a foundation of sand” if it did not also list Councilman Cody J. Horbacz, former Councilman Jeffrey M. Smith and Cliff Olney III, who’s mounting a write-in campaign.
The mayoral candidates cannot campaign or raise money until the matter has been resolved.
“For whatever happens, we’ll take it from there,” Councilman Horbacz said.
Mrs. Crossman and the councilman finished in a second-place tie with 597 votes each in the June 25 primary, while Mr. Smith had the most votes with 837. Mr. Olney ran far behind with 365 votes.
According to papers, Republican Election Commissioner Jude R. Seymour and Democratic Commissioner Babette M. Hall failed to perform their duties by not agreeing on whether the two tied candidates should be on the ballot.
During the 15-minute court proceeding, Mr. Seymour’s attorney Joe Burns said the court papers need to be amended to show Mr. Thomas actually lives on Winslow Street. When it was filed, the court papers indicated that he lived at 262 Paddock St., but that’s his mother’s residence.
Before the Aug. 7 court date, Mr. Seymour and Ms. Hall also need to officially vote on their disagreement over the candidates.
The number of candidates appearing on the ballot must be determined by Sept. 12, when the two election commissioners need to have the ballot certified.
Ms. Hall is being represented by County Attorney David J. Paulsen. Mr. Seymour retained Mr. Burns, a downstate attorney. At this point, the county is not paying for Mr. Seymour’s lawyer.
The two other candidates have not retained attorneys to represent them. Local attorney Robert J. Slye, who also serves as the Watertown city attorney, took the case for Mr. Thomas.
The issue revolves around a reading of the city nonpartisan election law, which says “the board of elections shall certify under the hand of its secretary or commissioners the names of the persons who received the largest and next largest number of votes for mayor.”
Supporters contend that “persons” would allow for the two candidates to face Mr. Smith in November.
On Monday, the City Council passed a resolution expressing their opinion all three candidates should be on the ballot.
