CARTHAGE — Family, members of the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department and representatives from the Carthage Central School District joined the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and Elks Lodge 1762 on April 20 to honor Sean P. McHale as the 2021 Citizen of the Year.
Mr. McHale, a retired Carthage Central teacher, was nominated by Tyler A. Clemons for his service in the community, which includes serving on the school board, fire services as a firefighter, chief and now a fire commissioner and as an Elk and past exalted ruler.
Emcee Robert M. Sligar said there was 100% attendance for those signed up for the celebration of the former school teacher.
Mr. Sligar said Mr. McHale held “often times thankless jobs.”
“It takes a special person to be able to sift through all the negatives and commit to the positives,” the emcee said. “This community is a better place because of you.”
Following dinner at Elks Lodge 1762, Mr. Clemons spoke about his relationship with Mr. McHale, his former teacher, fellow firefighter and fellow Elk.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done for the community,” Mr. Clemons said, receiving a round of applause.
Mr. Clemons talked about the honoree’s work in establishing the Exceptional Games — an Olympic-style event for students with disabilities — which was renamed the McHale Games in 2014.
“I saw how proud he was of that moment,” Mr. Clemons said.
One of Mr. McHale’s catch phrases during his teaching years was “Leave a Legacy.”
“Consider your legacy complete,” Mr. Clemons said. “You inspire me.”
Given his turn to speak, Mr. McHale praised his former students from 12 honors and participation in government classes.
“I’m very proud of each and everyone of you for what you have done,” he said.
He added he is proud of the organizations in which he serves.
He noted that the fire department is progressive and young members have brought back their training to make improvements. As a 39-year member of the Elks, he said the organization supports youth and is a “center of the community where people come to celebrate in times of crisis or loss of a family member.”
He thanked Carthage Central for “allowing me the opportunity to teach for 31 years,” adding that students have come back to tell him how he influenced their lives. Mr. McHale said he is proud to continue to provide a “sound education for students” and make Carthage a “school of excellence” through his seat on the school board.
The honoree thanked his wife, Barbara G. McHale, for allowing him “to do these things.” He also said that as a couple along with their children, Michelle L. Wood, Holly A. Potter, Christopher M. McHale and Kerri A. McHale, they have been active in the Family Campers and RVers camping club, another volunteer group.
“My legacy is not done — it never will be,” he said.
Mr. McHale was presented proclamations from the village of Carthage and Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, as well as a plaque from the Elks and chamber and gifts from the chamber. As has been the tradition, Carthage Savings and Loan presented the honoree with funds to be donated to charities of his choice.
Mr. McHale said after the dinner that the $1,340, which represents the 134 years the bank has been in business, will be divided amongst the YMCA, Carthage Volunteer Fire Department and the Charles N. Hale Memorial scholarship through the Carthage Elks Lodge.
The evening turned into a bit of a roast when fire department members Cole V. Pacella and Matthew H. Draper told tales of antics involving the honoree.
Turning serious, Mr. Draper said, “Sean is the perfect example of what the Citizen of the Year should be. There is nobody I know that is more pro-Carthage community than him. He has motivated me to be a better firefighter, a better citizen and an all-around better person.”
Mr. Pacella echoed those sentiments.
“The amount of time and effort you put into this entire community is unmatched,” he said. “You’ve been a role model to me for years, as well as every single kid that has had the honor of having you as a teacher … I’m honored to call you a close personal friend. I have you to thank almost entirely for where I am today, and I appreciate you greatly for that.”
During the dinner, the chamber held its annual meeting.
Chamber President Tina M. Lanier reported that events are returning to in-person formats after being canceled or going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the Carthage Farmers Market with new hours — 1 to 6 p.m. — will begin May 27 and continue on Fridays through the fall. Trash and Treasures community-wide sales are set for June 4, and the Fireworks Festival featuring music by the Patti Sanford Band will be July 9.
In conjunction with the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Riverfest, an on-water event on the Black River, will conclude in Carthage July 30. Plans also are in the works for the Twin Village Christmas and Holiday Parade.
A 50/50 drawing was held with the proceeds donated to the YMCA. Stewart Schmitt won the raffle and donated his half — $105 — back to the organization.
Past Citizen of the Year honorees present at the dinner were Joanne Sligar (2000), Jennie Busch (2004), Teri L. Ellis (2006), Nancy Rome (2014), F. Amy McEathron (2015), Penny Ellis (2018), Anne Rhor (2019) and Robert Sligar (2020).
