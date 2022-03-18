CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and Elks Lodge 1762 have selected Sean P. McHale as the 2021 Citizen of the Year.
Mr. McHale, a retired Carthage Central School teacher, will be honored during a dinner April 20 at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St.
Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 with a choice of turkey or fish. Cost is $20 per person with reservations required by calling 315-493-3590 or emailing carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
The honoree was nominated by Tyler A. Clemons for his service in the community.
“I just think Sean is very dedicated to helping the community,” Mr. Clemons said in his nomination. “From his time as a teacher, fire chief, Elks exalted ruler, and more, he selflessly proves that he truly cares about the community and its well-being. It’s my belief that Sean is very overdue for this prestigious honor.”
(0) comments
