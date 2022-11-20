McMahon appointed to town of Champion board

WEST CARTHAGE — Due to a resignation in October, the town of Champion Town Board met in special session on Nov. 14 to interview three candidates who had submitted letters of intent to fill the vacancy.
Following the executive session, William L. McMahon was appointed to fill the vacancy due to the resignation of Matthew T. Gump, who has taken an out-of-state job.
Mr. Gump was elected as a town councilor in 2019 for a four-year term. Mr. McMahon was appointed, effective Nov. 18, to fill the unexpired term which ends Dec. 31.
Mr. McMahon, a Carthage native, and his family moved to Great Bend in 2014 after living in Deferiet for 10 years. While in Deferiet, he served on the village planning board, zoning board and zoning board of appeals.
“I gained real world experience and professional development related to local government, zoning, planning and environmental impact,” Mr. McMahon wrote in his letter of intent.
During his terms on the village boards, he was involved with the village water and sewer projects along with the water expansion to the then village of Herrings.
“The project was in the final stages of installation when we relocated in 2014 — the planning process, community involvement, open forums, studies, grants,” he said. “It was exciting when we finally broke ground on the project.”
He said he saw his involvement with the project as an opportunity “to listen, educate, build connections and see all sides.”
“I truly enjoyed collaborating with the engineers and the staff from Jefferson County planning department,” he said. “I was able to develop long lasting professional relationships,”
Currently, Mr. McMahon oversees the science laboratories and science stockrooms at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
In this capacity, he is responsible for all science purchasing/chemical disposal and environmental health and safety compliance, dealing with state and federal regulations, reporting, audits and inspections. In addition, he is responsible for all day-to-day lab operations, experiment prep and maintenance of science equipment.
His prior work experience includes being a land surveying instrument operator, working on civil construction, road construction and maintenance, large scale drainage, stormwater, deed and abstract and real property. As a college student he worked three summers as an urban forestry assistant for the city of Watertown Department of Public Works, reporting to the planning department.
“This position gave me a better understanding and appreciation of how DPW and urban planning department really operates,” he said. “I was also able to attend workshops, conferences and gain technology experience related to the real world.”
Mr. McMahon feels his experience along with his willingness to learn and research issues will serve him well during his appointment. In his letter of intent, the councilor said his “colleagues and supervisors describe me as hard working, detail oriented, dedicated, caring, approachable, intelligent and humble.”
“I enjoy new challenges,” he said following his appointment. “It will be a good experience and example for my kids to be involved in the community.”
Although he did not pinpoint any town issues he felt strongly about, Mr. McMahon said he was “confident I will be able to contribute” on the board’s decisions.
He said the one-year appointment was a good way to test the waters to see if he would be willing and able to serve further.
“If it goes like I’d hope, I will consider running once the appointment is up,” he said.
The new councilor graduated from Augustinian Academy, Carthage High School, Jefferson Community College and SUNY ESF Ranger School in Wanakena. He holds degrees in math and science, forest technology and land surveying.
Mr. McMahon describes himself as family focused. He and his wife Jaymi, Watertown School District elementary teacher, have two children, Ella, 10, and William, 5. The couple has been active at North Country ellowship Church for more than 20 years. Mr. McMahon enjoys the outdoors — hunting, fishing and hiking along with construction, building, science and fabrication.
