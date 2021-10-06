WATERTOWN — All seven City Council candidates are expected to attend a meet the candidates luncheon on Friday at the Italian American Civic Association, 192 Bellew Ave.
The event, sponsored by the Women’s Council of Realtors, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani, previous candidate Cliff Olney III and newcomers Michelle Capone and Ben Shoen are running for four-year seats. Two will be elected in the Nov. 2 election.
Patrick Hickey and Amy Horton are vying for a two-year seat that former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia held.
The luncheon will be moderated by Scott Atkinson of Channel 7, WNNY TV.
There will be a buffet luncheon at a cost of $15. For more information, call the Women’s Realtor Council at 315-782-1322.
