n BLACK RIVER — Due to the Labor Day holiday, the village Board of Trustees meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place.
n OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2019 International Juried Art Exhibition will open Sept. 21 with a free public reception from 2 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to come and meet the artists, see their work and view the museum.
n WEST CARTHAGE — During its August meeting, the village Board of Trustees accepted the low bid of $4,487 from Viking Cives Inc. of Harrisville for a push plow. Bids also were received from Tracey Equipment, Adams Center, for $7,084 and Monroe Tractor, Adams Center, for $5,999.
